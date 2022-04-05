Police: Dallas concert where 1 killed, 15 shot had no permit

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say an outdoor concert in Dallas where one person was killed and 15 others were injured by gunfire over the weekend did not have a permit.

Police on Monday updated the number injured, saying 15 people were injured by gunfire and one woman was injured but not by gunfire.

Police didn't say how she was injured.

Police said those injured ranged in age from 13 to 29.

The Associated Press reported that near the stage police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a Monday news conference that all of those injured were in stable condition.

Garcia said that with "a permit and proper promoter oversight, we can better be prepared for events and crowds."

The shooting occurred after midnight Sunday.

No arrests have been made.