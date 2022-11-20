Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting

Five people were killed and at least 18 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.

Authorities said they got their first emergency call about the incident at 11:56 p.m. and an officer arrived at Club Q at midnight.

Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said at least two patrons fought the gunman and subdued him before he was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m.

The gunman was identified as a 22-year-old male. He was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Vasquez said they recovered two firearms at the club.

“I can confirm the suspect used a long rifle during this shooting,” Vasquez said.

Authorities have not released a motive. Whether this incident was inspired by hate is being investigated, authorities said. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

In a statement released after the shooting, Club Q said it was devastated by the "senseless attack."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the club posted on Facebook.

Club Q was featuring a drag show Saturday night. It's unclear whether any of the performers were targeted.

"This club is not a problem. This club is a safe haven," said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.