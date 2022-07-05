Police: 1 person dead, four others injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Authorities in Wisconsin said one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Monday in Kenosha.

In a press release, police said they were called to a residence around 10:20 p.m.

Once on scene, officers encountered a "chaotic scene" with evidence of multiple gunshots being fired, the department said.

Police said all the victims were adults.

Four of them were taken to a local hospital, two of whom were transported to Milwaukee-area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Police have not made any arrests, nor is a motive known at this time, the department said.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, Scripps station TMJ4 reported.