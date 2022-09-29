Watch Now
PHOTOS: Recovery continues in southwest Florida after Ian's havoc

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Ian 'could be the deadliest hurricane' in Florida history

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's utility workers had to wait until Ian passed before they could start to restore power. Around 2.6 million people in Florida were totally without power on Thursday.

Bob Averill, owner of Island Trading Post in Sanibel Island, prepares to get on a bus after being rescued from the Island by rescue personnel Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) People walk along the Times Square area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Ian tore through the area, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Bobby Pratt via AP) Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Judy Wolff, 77, stands in her damaged riverfront home in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Never having seen flooding reach her house in previous storms, Wolff and her two dogs rode out the storm at home. The rising waters shattered her glass patio doors and blocked the exit with the flood of furniture they carried with them. Wolff placed her two dogs on the dining table and stayed stuck as the waters rose to waist height before receding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A piece of decor from a destroyed business or boat lies near the wreckage of Getaway Marina, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A man uses his hand to measure how high water is reaching on the pickup, as the car navigates a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Tom Nugyn carries belongings from his flooded home after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Trailer park residents talk in a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed by Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Rescue personnel load a four wheeler onto a barge for transport to Sanibel Island Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) An airplane lies in a ditch at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Bob Averill, owner of Island Trading Post in Sanibel Island, prepares to get on a bus after being rescued from the Island by rescue personnel Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)AP
People walk along the Times Square area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Ian tore through the area, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Bobby Pratt via AP)AP
Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach. Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
Judy Wolff, 77, stands in her damaged riverfront home in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Never having seen flooding reach her house in previous storms, Wolff and her two dogs rode out the storm at home. The rising waters shattered her glass patio doors and blocked the exit with the flood of furniture they carried with them. Wolff placed her two dogs on the dining table and stayed stuck as the waters rose to waist height before receding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)AP
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)AP
A piece of decor from a destroyed business or boat lies near the wreckage of Getaway Marina, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)AP
A man uses his hand to measure how high water is reaching on the pickup, as the car navigates a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)AP
Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)AP
Tom Nugyn carries belongings from his flooded home after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)AP
Trailer park residents talk in a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed by Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)AP
Rescue personnel load a four wheeler onto a barge for transport to Sanibel Island Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)AP
An airplane lies in a ditch at the Punta Gorda Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)AP
