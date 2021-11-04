Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Phil Murphy reelected as governor of New Jersey

items.[0].image.alt
Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Election 2021 New Jersey Governor
Posted at 9:32 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 21:35:49-04

Democrat Phil Murphy held off Republican Jack Ciattarelli to win the New Jersey governor's race.

Numerous media outlets called the race Wednesday night with Murphy leading by about 1% point.

Despite the loss, Republicans gained ground in New Jersey.

Joe Biden had beat then-President Donald Trump in the Garden State by more than 15% in 2020.

Murphy's win is a sigh of relief for many Democrats. They lost the governorship in Virginia when Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe.

The loss was seen as a rebuke of the Biden presidency. Biden had beat Trump in Virginia by 10%.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4