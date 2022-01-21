Pennsylvania woman rescues animal in need, wasn't able to determine its species

A Pennsylvania woman who saw paw prints and followed them says she thought she was out tracking down her neighbor's dog who might have gotten loose, but what she found was a mystery.

“I wasn’t quite sure, but...it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth said.

Eyth came upon the animal which rescuers say appeared timid, but they still couldn't determine visually if it was a dog, or another type of animal like a coyote.

Eyth lives in Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania so she decided to contact a local wildlife rescue group called Wildlife Works, Inc. who were able to take the animal in and give it medical attention.

Morgan Barron, a certified wildlife rehabilitation specialist who works at Wildlife Works was puzzled by the animal too.

“I honestly can’t definitively say what it is," Barron told WPIX.

Barron says animals can carry rabies and said just to be sure, the clinic would order genetic testing, in addition to other medical care they offered the animal.

Experts at the clinic, along with Eyth, said the animal was timid and scared and said he's not aggressive, so they believe there's a possibility he could be a dog.

Results from the genetic testing would take between two and four weeks before they are returned, according to Wildlife Works.