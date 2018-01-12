Arizona child wakes to get a drink, alerts family to stranger in home

A Gilbert, Arizona boy is credited with alerting his family of an intruder in their home.

Gilbert Police report that about 5 a.m. on Jan. 7 a preteen boy woke to a get a drink of water and saw a stranger in an empty bedroom.

The stranger, later identified as 29-year-old Rafael Adrian Rasillo, said "hi" to the child before leaving the house.

The boy alerted his siblings and uncle who went out and followed Rasillo. The suspect was seen entering the backyard of another home near Cooper and Guadalupe roads, officials said.

Police arrived and saw a shadow near the back gate of the home and located Rasillo who was hiding inside a car parked in the garage.

Police say Rasillo has five warrants for his arrest and has been charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.