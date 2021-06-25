Watch
One suspect dead after attempted armed robbery erupts in gunbattle in Hollywood Hills

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Police investigators are seen at a crime scene in Beverly Hill, Calif., Saturday, Jun. 25, 2021. A robbery early Friday in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood erupted in an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded three victims and another suspect, Los Angeles police said. Police stopped the car at an intersection on the border of Beverly Hills. One suspect was pronounced dead there and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Lee said. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Blue Jay Way, said Officer Jeffrey Lee, a police headquarters spokesman. The area has narrow winding streets lined with multimillion-dollar homes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 25, 2021
One person is dead and several more were wounded after gunfire erupted in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood during an attempted robbery early Friday.

The Associated Press reported that a suspect was killed, three victims, and another suspect was injured during the shooting, which occurred around 2 a.m. on Blue Jay Way, which is a street lined with multi-million dollar homes.

According to the AP, two men wearing ski masks approached two men who were standing outside a home. The men in ski masks made the victims lie down on the ground before stealing their watches and jewelry.

Shots rang out after a security guard came outside a home, police said, with bullets striking the guard, the two victims on the ground, and the two robbers, who fled the scene in a getaway car.

The AP reported that police stopped the vehicle at a nearby section, where one suspect was pronounced dead, another was transported to a nearby hospital, and a third suspect was taken into custody.

A gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Police said the guard was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital and the two victims were in stable condition.

The police have not released the names of the victims or suspects involved in the case.

