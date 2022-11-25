Officials release names of Virginia Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials have identified the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting.

City officials said Lorenzo Gable, 43, of Chesapeake; Randy Blevins, 70, of Chesapeake; Brian Pendleton, 38, of Chesapeake; Kellie Pyle, 52, of Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of Portsmouth, died when a gunman opened fire Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself.

Officials have not identified a 16-year-old Chesapeake boy who died in the shooting since he was a minor.

"The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the “City That Cares” and now, more than ever, we know our city will show up and care for those who need it most," the city said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members who we have lost."

In addition to the six killed, four people were also injured.

In a tweet, city officials said two victims were still in the hospital over Thanksgiving, with one in critical condition.

The city added that a vigil would be held Monday at 6 p.m. at City Park.

"Today, we are focused only on those hurt by Tuesday’s tragic event, but the police investigation continues," city officials said.

Police have not released the motive behind the shooting, NBC News reported.

Jay Greene at WTKR first reported this story.

