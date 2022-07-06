Watch Now
Officials: Nine fatal drug overdoses in rural Florida county

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 22:50:19-04

Officials say nine people died over the holiday weekend from likely drug overdoses in a rural Florida Panhandle county.

After two women were found dead of an apparent overdose on Friday, the Tallahassee Democrat reports that the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office put out an alert seeking the public's help to warn others of the possibly polluted drug supply. Gadsden County is located northwest of Tallahassee.

Sheriff Morris A. Young said investigators believe the deaths are related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid used as a pain medication. County officials said they've confirmed seven of the deaths, while two others remain under investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.

