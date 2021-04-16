Simon & Schuster won't distribute book written by officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is writing a book — but a publishing giant connected to the project says it won't distribute it once it's finished.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said Thursday that he was writing a book on his version of events in the March 2020 narcotics raid. The book, entitled "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy" is set to be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press, which has a distribution deal with Simon & Schuster.

However, as news of Mattingly’s book drew online criticism, Simon & Schuster said Thursday that it would not distribute the book

"We have subsequently decided not be involved in the distribution of this book," the publishing company said in a statement, according to CNN.

Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 2020 narcotics raid. No drugs were found at her apartment.

When officers arrived at Taylor's apartment in the early morning hours, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought they were intruders and fired shots. Mattingly was shot in the leg.

Mattingly and another officer, Myles Cosgrove, returned fire, hitting Taylor. The FBI determined Cosgrove fired the fatal shot.

Walker initially faced charges for shooting Mattingly, but they were dropped. Mattingly and Walker do have pending civil suits against each other.

A grand jury did not indict Mattingly for his role in Taylor's shooting, it had been determined that he and Cosgrove's actions were justified. The grand jury found that a third officer, Brett Hankison, committed wanton endangerment for firing into nearby apartments.

Cosgrove and Hankison were both fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Upon initial news of Mattingly's book deal on Thursday, Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy.”