Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Officer hailed as hero testifies at Jan. 6 insurrection trial

Capitol Riot Bench Trial
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk on a hallway after a confrontation with Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. A federal trial is scheduled to start on Monday, June 13, for Seefried and his son Hunter who have been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Capitol Riot Bench Trial
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 07:39:55-04

A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot has publicly testified for the first time about his confrontation with a mob that chased him up a staircase.

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was a government witness on Monday at a trial for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the Capitol together. Goodman said the father, Kevin Seefried, was carrying a Confederate battle flag and jabbed at him with the flagpole.

Seefried and his son Hunter are being tried on counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting.

Goodman was among the Capitol Police officers who responded to a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during the counting of Electoral College votes.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4