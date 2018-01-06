O.J. Simpson threatening to sue Las Vegas casino for at least $100M over 'false statements'

O.J. Simpson is threatening to sue the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas for at least $100 million over alleged false statements during an incident in November.

On Nov. 8, just over a month after Simpson was released from a Nevada prison, he was reportedly thrown out of the Cosmopolitan and banned from the property for life after being seen drunk. The Cosmopolitan denied the original report detailing the incident.

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, denied the allegations in November and said hotel-casino had apparently decided before Simpson's visit to trespass him from the property. LaVergne said that after Simpson was notified, he left the hotel-casino quietly.

Two witnesses claim that Simpson was not being unruly and one even called him "very nice, very cordial."

LaVergne said a letter filed Dec. 29 that the Cosmopolitan casino and its staff, including STK Las Vegas and Clique Bar & Lounge, "acted with malice and racial prejudice."

According to the letter, the Cosmopolitan fraudulently proclaimed that the casino banned Simpson for being drunk and disruptive at the Clique bar, including that he was angry at hotel staff and glasses were broken. In addition, LaVergne said the Cosmopolitan neglected to reverse its decision after casino surveillance footage showed staff made up the story and that staff portrayed Simpson in a false light to damage his parole. As part of his parole, he is limited in how much he can drink.

LaVergne wrote the Cosmopolitan "discriminately singled out Mr. Simpson amongst his non-African American friends and subsequently expelled him for what turned out to be a fake reason."

Simpson's attorney also said if the Cosmopolitan meets terms detailed in the letter, Simpson will likely not sue.