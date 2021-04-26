NYPD investigating 6 synagogue attacks in 3 days as possible hate crimes

The New York Police Department is looking into possible hate crimes after six synagogues in the Bronx were attacked over three days.

According to the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force, two of the attacks happened Friday, three on Saturday, and the sixth one occurred on Sunday.

According to the police, the man broke windows at the Riverdale Jewish Center, Young Israel of Riverdale, and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale.

Police are seeking a man for questions after the department released surveillance footage showing the same man being involved in several of the attacks.

In the surveillance footage, the man is seen wearing dark-colored clothing and hurling rocks at windows at least one of the attacks.

According to WLNY, Adath Israel and the Chabad of Riverdale were also attacked, where the man also allegedly vandalized vehicles.

WLNY reported that Chabad and the Riverdale Jewish Center had been attacked twice.

No one has been hurt in the attacks.