North Dakota pizza employee signs with Patriots

Sebastian Gutierrez went from making pizzas to the NFL.

Gutierrez stood out at Uncle Maddie's pizza in North Dakota, KFYR-TV reported.

"I saw him behind the line making pizzas, and I just, ya know, I thought that my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security, I guess," the pizza shop's owner Losson Leonard told the news outlet.

Leonard says he learned that his 6'6" employee was recruited to play ball at Minot State.

Gutierrez also told him that he made pizzas while working on making it to the NFL.

"He's like, 'You're my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here.' So that's what happened," Leonard told the news outlet. "My manager Denise gave him a job, and he worked for us two, three days a week whenever he could when he's not training and stuff like that."

Leonard said he and others are proud of Gutierrez, who recently signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad on Wednesday.