Nissan recalls more than 203K pickups due to risk of rolling away

Nissan recalls two of its truck models in the U.S. due to them rolling away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The vehicles involved in the recall are 2020-2023 Titan and Frontier pickups.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 203,000 vehicles are affected by the recall because the transmission parking pawl may not engage when the pickups are shifted into park, which could result in the trucks rolling away.

Owners are advised to use the parking brake every time they park their pickups.

In documents posted on NHTSA's website, the Japanese automobile manufacturer is working on a way to fix the problem.

They added they are not aware of incidents related to the issue.

The company said owners will receive letters beginning Nov. 1, and will also receive another letter when a remedy is available.