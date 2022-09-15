Watch Now
NFL says Guardian Caps reduced concussions by more than 50%

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs guard Vitaliy Gurman, left, and outside linebacker Joe Thuney (62) participate in a drill at NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. Guardian Caps helped reduce the number of concussions among NFL players mandated to wear the padded helmets during training camp, according to data from the league. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 11:29:43-04

The Guardian Cap appears to be an effective tool in reducing concussions.

The NFL said concussions dropped by 50% this summer among players who were mandated to wear the piece of equipment.

The league compared concussion rates from the summer to the previous three years.

According to ESPN, the NFL required players in numerous positions, including linemen, tight ends and linebackers, to wear Guardian Caps from the start of training camp until the second preseason game.

The network reports that 11 players suffered concussions during that time, but six were caused by contact to the face mask, which the Guardian Cap does not protect.

Despite no longer being required to wear the caps, the NFL says some players are still using them.

Other players have complained about their fit.

The NFL says it will continue working on solutions to prevent concussions.

"When we started this work a few years ago, we said the offerings on the field may look a little bit different and I think we might be living up to those words. And, that's an exciting opportunity for the health and safety of the sport and for the players who play it," NFL executive Jeff Miller said, according to The Associated Press.

