New York holiday display puts Clark Griswold's home to shame

LANGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. — A light display in New York is putting Clark Griswold's home to shame.

The incredible display includes 686,811 lights that are choreographed to 250 songs.

Homeowners Grace and Tim Gay say it took them eight weeks to create the display.

It includes 8 miles of extension cords.

“it’s a family project I look forward to every year. A happy environment for everyone to come through so we bring happiness from our family to the community," Grace Gay said.

In 2014, they won the Guinness world record for most lights.

This year, they beat their own world record.

They also help their community by pairing up with a fire department to raise money for local charities.

Last year they raised more than $80,000.

“That’s what Christmas is all about, right? It’s about family and friends and how we can help each other,” Tim Gay said.

