New Mexico expands free child care program for thousands of families

New Mexico is taking a step toward making child care more affordable for parents.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that as of this month, “all families enrolled in the state's Childcare Assistance Program will no longer owe copays for child care services, making child care cost-free.”

Previously, only families under a lower income threshold were able to qualify for the stipend program.

The governor says more than 30,000 families in New Mexico would have access to free child care.

However, the expansion is temporary and runs until June 30, 2023.

New Mexico will also award $10 million in grants to child care establishments to build or expand in underserved communities.

“The announcements today support a universal early childhood education and care system that increases access, maximizes parent choice, and supports early childhood professionals,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement.