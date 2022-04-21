Watch
NewsNational

Actions

NeNe Leakes sues saying racism accepted on 'Real Housewives'

Real Housewives Lawsuit
AP
NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016, left, Andy Cohen appears the premiere of "House of Gucci" in New York on Nov. 16, 2021, center, and Kim Zolciak Biermann appears at the 2012 NBC Universal Press Day in Pasadena, Calif., on April 18, 2012. Leakes has sued the companies behind "The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Wednesday, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Atlanta says Leakes, who is Black, complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is white, but that only Leakes suffered consequences. It names as defendants NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen, but not Zolciak-Biermann. (AP Photo)
Real Housewives Lawsuit
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:29:37-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” NeNe Leakes has sued the companies behind the show, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Atlanta alleges that Leakes' “Real Housewives” castmate Kim Zolciak-Biermann made several racist remarks between 2008 and 2017. But the suit says executives from NBCUniversal and Bravo television took no actions after Leakes, who is Black, complained. Instead, Leakes claims they retaliated and eventually forced her off the show.

The suit's defendants include NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen, but not Zolciak-Biermann.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emails seeking comment from the defendants and Zolciak-Biermann were not immediately returned.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4