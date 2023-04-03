Nashville students rally for gun control in wake of school shooting

Students are demanding stronger gun laws following the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hundreds of students participated in the March for Our Lives rally at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday. They are calling for an assault weapons ban and the implementation of Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

Six people, including three children, were killed last week when an individual, armed with multiple guns, opened fire inside the school.

Many of the protesters were wearing red to honor the victims. A moment of silence was also held at the rally in their memory.

At the same time as the rally, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced new measures to protect students. However, his plan did not mention any gun control measures that the protesters were calling for.

Lee proposed having armed security guards at every school in Tennessee, providing grants to public and privates schools for security and doubling the funding for school-based mental health resources.

"These are thoughtful, practical solutions that will enhance the safety of students and teachers immediately," Lee said.

Lee added that he's in favor of keeping firearms out of the hands of individuals who may pose a risk to themselves or others. However, he was unable to articulate a plan to do that. He said lawmakers will need to make sure any bill does not infringe on a person's Second Amendment right to bear ams.

"I'm looking for answers that separate dangerous people from firearms and protect constitutional rights," Lee said.

Currently, there is no permit requirement for the possession of rifles, shotguns, or handguns in Tennessee.