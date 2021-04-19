Watch
NASCAR's Denny Hamlin honors victims of Indianapolis FedEx shooting

NASCAR's Denny Hamlin honored the victims of the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis with a message on his car in Sunday's race.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 19, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of NASCAR's top drivers honored the victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shootings during Sunday's race with a personal message.

Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 champion who drives the No. 11 FedEx Toyota, carried a black ribbon with "Indy" on his car, along with the hashtag #FedExStrong.

Hamlin led more than 200 laps in Richmond, Virginia, before he finished second. He had some words after the race for the families of those lost in Indianapolis on Thursday.

"First and foremost, I want to think of all the families in Indy right now. Awful tragedy that happened there, and so, our thoughts and prayers are with these names on this hat," Hamlin said.

This is the 16th season FedEx has sponsored Hamlin in NASCAR, which returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 15.

This story was originally published by Brad Brown at WRTV.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
