NASA rolls massive moon rocket to launching pad

At a speed of 1 mph, NASA dragged its Artemis I rocket to the launching pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On Aug. 29, NASA will send the rocket toward the moon.

Ahead of the launch, the rocket arrived at the launching pad early Wednesday morning. From now through Aug. 29, officials will prepare the rocket’s launch systems.

After blasting off to the moon, the rocket is expected to return back to Earth.

NASA’s goal is to return humans to the moon by 2025. The agency also hopes to use the moon program to prepare humans for flight to Mars.