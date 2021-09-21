Mother, daughter arrested for murder for alleged illegal plastic surgery resulting in woman's death

A woman and her daughter were arrested last month for murder for allegedly performing illegal plastic surgery that resulted in the death of an aspiring social media star.

The Los Angeles Police Department told several news outlets that Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested on Aug. 5 in connection to the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in Encino, California.

Police said Rajpaul died from acute respiratory failure from dangerous silicone injections.

KTLA reported that Rajpaul had received two illegal procedures performed at a home in Encino last September and died after undergoing a third one.

According to KABC, there could be additional victims, and police want to speak to them.

KCAL reported that Adame was released a day after her arrest after posting $1 million bail.

A court date for her has not been scheduled.

Galaz was released was two days after her arrest on bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.