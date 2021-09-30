Mother and 2-year-old son identified after deadly fall from San Diego ballpark

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police have identified the mother and son who died after falling off the third-floor concourse at Petco Park on Saturday.

Forty-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins fell from the dining area in the 300 concourse onto the sidewalk, the San Diego Police Department said.

Authorities said both were San Diego residents.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide medical treatment, but they were both pronounced dead.

San Diego Police are describing the deaths as "suspicious."

"How and why this happened are questions on the mind of many, especially the investigators looking for answers in this heartbreaking case," police said in a statement.

On Monday, KGTV spoke with a woman who witnessed the tragic incident at Petco Park.

The witness said the woman seemed happy and laughing, even as she lost her balance and fell off the bench onto the floor.

About a minute later, the witness said the woman climbed back up the bench and did it again, this time, falling with her baby over the railing.

"The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate evidence," police officials said. "Investigators are aware several people were present at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Krista Summerville at KGTV first reported this story.