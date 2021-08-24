Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Nick Otto, File
pelosi.jpeg
Posted at 2:38 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 02:38:32-04

House Democratic leaders are trying to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

But voting came to a standstill as they worked past midnight into early Tuesday to ease a standoff with a band of moderate lawmakers threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan.

The moderates are demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hoping to shelve the intraparty dispute for now and simply start the budget process.

The standoff risks upending Biden’s agenda.

Votes could be rescheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku