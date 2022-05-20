Missing hiker found dead with dog by his side

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — A missing hiker in Arizona was found dead with his faithful dog by his side.

Donald Hayes, 74, was hiking the Mingus Mountain's Woodchute trailhead, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

He called for help last Friday after becoming lost. Forest Patrol responded and told Hayes to stay at his location, but he continued on against their advice, the sheriff's office said.

Search-and-rescue volunteers from Coconino, Maricopa, and Gila counties helped with the search.

His body was located Wednesday afternoon in a rugged, hard-to-reach area.

Ranger, his dog, did not leave his owner's side.

Authorities said the Labrador was treated at the scene by a volunteer who is a veterinarian. The dog was then taken to an animal hospital to be further checked out.

This story was originally reported by Ashley Loose on abc15.com.