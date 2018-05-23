Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA pageant

OMAHA, Neb. - Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA. Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia to take the title in Shreveport, La.

At the start of the two-hour broadcast on Fox, the competition was immediately narrowed down to 15 contestants according to how they performed during preliminary rounds held in the days before Monday's broadcast.

Then the field was narrowed down during the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions of the competition.

Summers, Sarah Summers is 2013 graduate of Papillion-La Vista South High School, takes over from Kara McCullough, who won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas.

Summers now goes on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe competition.

Summers attended Texas Christian University and graduated cum laude in four years, completing two separate degrees, a Bachelor of Science in child development and a Bachelor of Science in strategic communication with a business minor.