Protesters outside Brooklyn Center police station called 'unlawful assembly' Tuesday night

MINNEAPOLIS — An event to remember Daunte Wright outside the police precinct in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Tuesday night became intense as police called the gathering an "unlawful assembly."

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, died Sunday after being shot by an officer.

Officers used pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd. Watch a live stream from the gathering below.

Several hundred people marched through the street to the police building, following messages from speakers and community members, a portion of the gathered crowd stayed at the police building in the Minneapolis suburb. A few people began approaching a chain link fence surrounding the building and yelling at officers.

For an hour or more, demonstrators clashed with officers in the street. Around 11:30 p.m. ET, most of the crowd had dispersed.

Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities in the area will again implement curfews Tuesday night after two nights of unrest.

Earlier in the day, the Brooklyn Center officer who shot Wright tendered her resignation, along with Police Chief Tim Gannon.

Gannon had released body worn camera video Monday, which showed the officer, Kim Potter, yell “taser” before firing her weapon, leading him and others to believe she meant to grab her taser during the struggle with Wright.

In addition to the police resignations, the Brooklyn Center city council voted to relieve City Manager Curt Boganey of his duties.

Hundreds of people have gathered the last two nights in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department to demonstrate, despite a curfew. At one point Monday night, protesters attempted to breach a barrier that was surrounding the police station. Officers used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowds.

KMSP-TV and WCCO-TV in Minneapolis report police advanced on protesters around 9 p.m. CT and began firing rubber bullets. They also say a few stores were vandalized and looted in the area.

Gannon said that two people had been arrested following Sunday’s riots.

The unrest sparked by Wright’s shooting takes place as the trial of Derek Chauvin is ongoing just miles away at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death and bystander video of the incident that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked widespread unrest in Minneapolis and across the country early last summer.