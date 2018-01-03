Milwaukee woman steals back her car from thief

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman fought back after her car was stolen Tuesday morning, taking it back from the thief just hours later.

Krisy Castro decided to warm up her car while she was outside with her dogs. In the time it took to get them back in the house, she said her car was gone.

"Not even a minute later I hear my car backing up in the driveway," Castro said.

Castro said she didn't think and started running after the car. She caught the thief at a nearby stoplight, yanked open the door and yelled at him to give it back.

That was when the thief took off again, dragging Castro while she held the door until she fell off. The man got away but Castro wasn't done. She went to Facebook and asked people to be on the lookout.

"My uncle, a few hours later, called me and says, 'I just spotted your car,'" Castro said.

The car — along with Castro's two cell phones — was found nearby with no one inside.

"We started going through the phone. We removed the SIM card and put it on a different phone," Castro said.

On the phone she found selfies of a guy pointing a gun at the camera. She also found a jacket and marijuana in the car, all of which she turned over to police.

"My message to him is, do better," Castro said. "At the end of the day, you lose because I got my car back. You gonna learn today."

She is now taking steps to keep this from happening again.

"I'm getting a remote and an alarm and possibly a club. We going old school. Nobody is taking my car now," Castro said.

Police say they are currently processing the evidence found in her vehicle.