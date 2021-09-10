Watch
Microsoft indefinitely delays return to in-person work

Swayne B. Hall/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, photo, people walk near a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft is telling employees Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, that their return to U.S. offices is delayed indefinitely until it’s safer to do so. “Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites,” corporate vice president Jared Spataro wrote in a blog post. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)
Posted at 8:45 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 20:45:44-04

Microsoft announced Thursday another delay in its effort to return to an in-person work environment.

In a blog post, Jared Spataro, Microsoft's corporate vice president for modern work, said the ability to come together will "ebb and flow."

The company planned to reopen its Redmond headquarters on Oct. 3. However, the spread of COVID-19 is delaying the plans.

Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Spataro said.

Microsoft plans to give its 103,000 American employees 30-days notice when their office will open.

