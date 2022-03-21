Michigan teen using 3D printer to make tourniquets for Ukraine

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Russia's conflict with Ukraine continues with no end in sight. We're now seeing Russians targeting and killing civilians nearly a month into the invasion.

Maxwell Dinesen has no medical experience, but that's not stopping him from providing aid. He says if you have the right tools, you can also help make a difference in this conflict.

Maxwell's 3D printer is up in his room with all the supplies he needs.

"I wanted to get a 3D printer because I wanted to build things with them," Dinesen said.

After a while, Maxwell started making random objects.

"Like this Dwayne Johnson's head on an octopus. It's a "rocktopus," and I just printed a lot of random things. It got to the point where I wasn't really using it. It was to the point where it was collecting dust," Dinesen said.

He got the dust off and got to work. After seeing the horrifying images out of Ukraine, Maxwell looked to make a difference.

"Like, I have the opportunity to help, and there's no reason why I shouldn't. So, if I can help, why don't I help?" he said.

Over 14 hours, Maxwell's printer is building three separate pieces.

The pieces fit together to make a tourniquet.

"The buckle goes on the back to tighten, and you just tighten it up by turning it, tighten, and then it just snaps in right there, and that helps stop blood flow. "

Maxwell is one of several around West Michigan building them.

Charles Elwood is the organizer for this effort. He says he has 37 people working with 60 printers to make more kits.

"I never thought I would use this for anything that would actually help people, but I can," says Maxwell.

Elwood says the pieces are sent to Denmark to be put together and sent to Ukraine.

STL files to get started are also provided at this link.

Matt Witkos at WXMI first reported this story.