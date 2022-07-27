Mexican police say they seized 1.6 tons of cocaine headed for the US

Mexican police said they made a historic confiscation of cocaine.

According to Mexico City Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch, officers seized 1.6 tons of cocaine and arrested four people.

Pictures posted on Facebook show officers removing numerous packages of what police said is cocaine.

The chief reportedly said that the drugs were sent from Colombia to Mexico and most of it was headed to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press reports that Garcia Harfuch estimated the cocaine to have a street value of about $20 million. He called the bust the largest ever in Mexico City.