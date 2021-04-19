Watch
Medical examiner: Capitol officer suffered a stroke, died of natural causes on Jan. 6

The D.C. medical examiner’s office says Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and has ruled the officer died from natural causes.
Capitol Breach Officer's Death
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 19:38:08-04

Sicknick was among five people who died after the riot.

Two men have been charged with assaulting Sicknick during the riot, spraying him with bear spray.

Investigators initially believed he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the case.

