Mastercard program uses biometric recognition for card payments

Posted at 12:24 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:24:30-04

Imagine a day when you can checkout at the store without a phone or a credit card. A new Mastercard program is allowing that to happen.

The credit card company unveiled a biometric checkout program this week that allows customers to use their hands or faces to checkout. The program is launching in Brazil and soon will spread to the Middle East and Asia.

According to Mastercard, participants in its Biometric Checkout Program offer consumers the option to conveniently enroll into their biometric checkout services, in-store or at home, through a merchant or identity provider app.

Mastercard said customers can pay by smiling into a camera or waving their hand over a reader. The company said merchants will benefit by having faster and more secure payment methods.

“The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security,” said Ajay Bhalla, president, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. “Our goal with this new program is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.”

