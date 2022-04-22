Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was reportedly registered to vote simultaneously in three states.

Officials in South Carolina said Friday that the former congressman and his wife registered to vote in the state this year.

North Carolina officials removed Meadows from their lists this month after learning he'd voted in Virginia last year.

The South Carolina registration was first reported by The Washington Post, which said Meadows' Virginia registration is still active.

South Carolina election officials said voter applicants are supposed to say on applications if they're registered elsewhere but that it's up to states to remove someone from their lists once that voter registers in a new state.

Meadows was one of the numerous Trump allies who fueled conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. He has repeatedly spoken about the need for "election integrity."

There's currently no indication that Meadows attempted to vote in all three states.