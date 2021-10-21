Watch
Manchin offered to become an independent if he was considered an 'embarrassment' to Democrats

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this Oct. 5, 2021 photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks to reporters as he arrives to chair the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at the Capitol in Washington. Divided Democrats struggling to enact President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda are confronting one of Congress’ cruelest conundrums — your goals may be popular, but that doesn't ensure they'll become law or that voters will reward you. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 21, 2021
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin currently has no plans to leave the Democratic Party.

Machin told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday that he offered to become an Independent if he was an “embarrassment” to the party.

“I said, me being a moderate centrist Democrat, if that causes you a problem, let me know, and I’d switch to be independent, but I’d still be caucusing with the Democrats," Manchin said.

Manchin said no one ever took him up on the offer.

The senator made the comments following a report that said he was considering leaving the Democratic Party if his terms weren’t met a spending bill.

Manchin used an expletive to deny the report.

The West Virginia senator has repeatedly clashed with his part over spending and climate change proposals.

However, Democrats need his vote to get their agenda through Congress. The Senate is split 50-50—with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote.

