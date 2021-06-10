Man in New York arrested for making threats to Rep. Tom Reed, damaging campaign office

CORNING, N.Y. — The Corning Police Department says a Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly making threats towards Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y. 23) and his house and damaging his campaign office.

According to police, 21-year-old Jack Kahabka of Watkins Glen was charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree criminal mischief.

On August 26, 2020, investigators say that someone threw an object through the window of Reed's 2020 re-election campaign headquarters on West Market Street in Corning.

Officials say that on October 23, 2020, a dead animal and a brick were found at Reed's home in Corning.

Police say Kahabka was taken to the Steuben County Jail to be held until Steuben County Centralized Arraignment (CAP) Court goes into session.

Kahabka will be arraigned and then released to appear in court on an appearance ticket at a later date.

Paul Ross with WKBW first reported this story.