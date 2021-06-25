Man arrested by police on murder charge in Austin mass shooting

Police say they have arrested a man in connection to the deadly mass shooting in Austin last month.

In a press release, the Austin Police Department said 19-year-old De’ondre Jermirris White was arrested Thursday on a murder warrant in Killeen, Texas, by a fugitive task force.

White was taken into custody for the killing of 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, who died during the shooting on Austin's 6th Street on June 12.

Kantor was one of 14 people injured in the shooting that occurred in Austin's popular entertainment district.

According to the Associated Press, White's arrest comes two days after criminal charges against two juveniles initially arrested in the shooting were dropped by prosecutors.

In the statement, the police said White was being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

It was not immediately clear if White had an attorney.