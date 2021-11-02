Man arrested after leading police on car chase, jumping from Florida bridge

A man was arrested in the Caloosahatchee River Saturday moments after he dived off an expressway bridge in an attempt to evade police.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were pursuing the suspect, 34-year-old Bryan Gray, after they said he stole a van in Fort Myers, Florida. They chased Gray as he sped onto the Edison Bridge, heading northwest into North Fort Myers.

That's when the van Gray was driving swerved and slammed into retaining walls on both sides of the bridge.

Deputies quickly caught up the scene as Gray exited the van. But before they could take him into custody, Gray hopped the retaining wall and the fence and jumped into the Caloosahatchee River below.

It's unclear how far Gray fell after he jumped.

Gray wasn't able to evade police for long. Deputies called in a Fort Myers Police Department boat, which spotted Gray under the bridge. Officers pulled him from the water and took him into custody.

Gray was taken to the hospital to receive treatment after being taken into custody. His condition is unclear. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, he's been charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.