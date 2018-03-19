Kroger says it will stop selling magazines that feature 'assault rifles'

Kroger is going to stop selling magazines about assault rifles, a spokeswoman for the grocery chain said on Friday.

Kroger made the announcement just weeks after it said it would stop selling guns and ammunition to anyone under the age of 21. Kroger sells guns through its 45 Fred Meyer stores, located in four Western states.

Kroger didn't specify how the company will screen gun magazines for "assault rifles." Some magazines, like Field & Stream, focus on hunting rifles and shotguns. Other magazines focus on handguns. But military-style assault rifles often appear on the cover of magazines like Guns & Ammo, Recoil and Tactical Life.

People often use the term "assault rifles" to refer to semiautomatic military-style rifles that are widely available to civilians in the US.

After a mass shooting last month at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Dick's Sporting Goods said it would stop selling assault-style rifles and would no longer sell guns to anyone under the age of 21.

Walmart, which stopped selling military-style semiautomatic rifles back in 2015, also recently said it wouldn't sell gun to customers younger than 21.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.