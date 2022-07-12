Watch Now
Known Russian government critic charged after criticizing conflict in Ukraine

Pavel Golovkin/AP
FILE - Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin is escorted to a court before a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was spotted at search at his apartment in Moscow on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022. According to Yashin's lawyer, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against him of spreading deliberately false information about the Russian Army. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file)
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 12, 2022
Russian prosecutors have brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticized Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey the police. His lawyer said that Yashin was charged instead under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military. It carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The lawyer said prosecutors were searching Yashin's Moscow home on Tuesday evening. Russia has cracked down on those who criticize what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine. Well-known opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Muza was arrested in April and charged under the same law.

