Kidnapped Pennsylvania girl found in New York City

A girl who police say was kidnapped from a home in Reading, Pennsylvania, was found safe in New York City.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday morning. Police said she and 47-year-old Dwayne Taylor were later located in Brooklyn.

Taylor reportedly dated Janae's mother for a couple of months. NBC News reports that Taylor is accused of breaking into the mother's home and abducting Janae.

"We don't believe this is a random kidnapping," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

Police said they had leads pointing them to Brooklyn, where the pair was found.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran had a strong message for potential criminals.

"Let this be a lesson to anybody who is trying to harm one of our little ones," he said. "We do everything possible to make sure that they get apprehended immediately."