Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Kidnapped Pennsylvania girl found in New York City

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 12:20 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:20:16-04

A girl who police say was kidnapped from a home in Reading, Pennsylvania, was found safe in New York City.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday morning. Police said she and 47-year-old Dwayne Taylor were later located in Brooklyn.

Taylor reportedly dated Janae's mother for a couple of months. NBC News reports that Taylor is accused of breaking into the mother's home and abducting Janae.

"We don't believe this is a random kidnapping," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

Police said they had leads pointing them to Brooklyn, where the pair was found.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran had a strong message for potential criminals.

"Let this be a lesson to anybody who is trying to harm one of our little ones," he said. "We do everything possible to make sure that they get apprehended immediately."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4