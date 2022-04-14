Kentucky legislature overturns veto on abortion ban, making abortions nearly impossible to obtain

Kentucky’s legislature overrode the governor’s veto on a broad abortion bill.

House bill 3 bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

It prohibits physicians from performing, inducing or attempting to perform an abortion at that point of a pregnancy, unless there is a medical emergency.

The bill does not allow exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

The bill also requires that the names of physicians who provide medication abortions be published.

A state-run complaint portal will be set up so people can anonymously report providers who break the law.

Democratic governor Andy Beshear vetoed the bill last week, saying it is “likely unconstitutional.”

However, this week, the Kentucky state House voted to override the veto, making the change immediately effective due to its emergency clause.

Kentucky’s bill is modeled after Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing Mississippi’s anti-abortion law and if it rules that it is constitutional, Roe v. Wade could be overturned or considered “weakened.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in June.