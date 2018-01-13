Keith Jackson: 'The voice of college football' passes away

Keith Jackson, the longtime sportscaster known for his iconic catchphrase "Whoa Nellie!" died Friday evening, according to multiple reports. He was 89 years old.

According to ESPN, Jackson began calling play-by-play for college football games in 1952. He joined ABC in 1966, where he would work for the rest of his career. He was best known for his yearly call of the New Year's Rose Bowl game — or, as Jackson put it, the "granddaddy of them all."'

One of Jackson's most iconic calls came was his last. It came during the 2006 Rose Bowl, when Texas QB Vince Young scored in the final seconds to cap a stunning upset of heavily-favored USC in the National Championship game.

"Vince Young scores!"



One of the many iconic calls by the great Keith Jackson.

One of the many iconic calls by the great Keith Jackson.

Legendary only begins to describe what he meant to sports fans, creating the soundtrack for so many indelible moments.

