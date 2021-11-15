Judge dismisses weapons charge in trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Judge Bruce Schroeder has dismissed one of the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot three protesters — two of them fatally — in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August amid at times violent demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Schroeder on Monday dropped one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

Rittenhouse still faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and several others related to the shootings of three protesters. If convicted on the most serious charges, he would face life in prison.

Later on Monday, jurors will hear closing arguments in the trial that has lasted about two weeks. Once arguments conclude, the jury will begin deliberations.

Several issues that continue to divide the country — guns, policing and race — play a significant role in the case.

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled the short distance from his home in Illinois to Kenosha last August as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse armed himself in the hopes of protecting local businesses against potential property damage and looting. Though he was not legally permitted to openly carry a weapon because of his age, he has said he felt the need to protect himself.

Rittenhouse has claimed he only fired his weapon in self-defense. In testifying on his own behalf last week, Rittenhouse said he wasn't "looking for trouble" when he came to Kenosha, and he "didn't intend to kill" those he shot.

One person he shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, has said during the trial that he was armed during the incident.

Once closing arguments are completed on Monday, the jury will go into deliberations.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has already called on the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local law enforcement in anticipation of potential unrest in the city following the jury's decision.