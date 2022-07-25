Jury selection starts for Alex Jones' defamation trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to face a defamation trial over his false comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax.

Jury selection began Monday in Austin, Texas.

Courts have already found the Infowars host liable for his portrayal of the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators as a hoax involving actors.

In April, Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection just before the trial was set to begin.

It's been delayed for numerous reasons until now.

At stake for Jones is another potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy.

Family members of the shooting victims and Jones were not in the courtroom Monday.

Jones' attorney, Andino Reynal, said his client has a "medical issue," though he didn't elaborate.

Jones has already been found liable for defamation in Texas and Connecticut.

The Judges in those cases have issued default judgments against Jones without trials due to him ignoring court orders and not turning over documents.