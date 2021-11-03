Judge: Prince Andrew sex lawsuit trial likely in late 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. district judge presiding over a lawsuit in which an American woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew says a trial would probably occur late next year.

The judge told lawyers on both sides at a hearing Wednesday that he expects to seek a trial date between September and December of 2022.

The judge says protocols set up to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the courthouse make it difficult to immediately set an exact date.

At the hearing, a lawyer for accuser Virginia Giuffre says he expects to seek deposition testimony from his client and Andrew before the trial. Andrew denies Giuffre's claims.