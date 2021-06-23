Watch
John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell after court approved his extradition

Ng Han Guan/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus program that bore his name, John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing. Spain's National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
John David McAfee
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 16:03:23-04

MADRID -- Software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead Wednesday inside a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The Spanish paper El Mundo reports McAfee was found inside his cell, dead by suicide. The Associated Press reports prison personnel tried to revive him, but the medical team certified his death.

A few hours earlier, Spain's National Court had approved McAfee's extradition to face tax-related criminal charges in the U.S.

McAfee gained name recognition with his antivirus software and the company bearing his name.

Prosecutors in Tennessee have charged McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income.

He was arrested last fall at the Barcelona airport.

If you or someone you know is experience mental or emotional challenges, there are numerous resources available:

