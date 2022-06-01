Watch
NewsNational

Actions

John Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Ronald Reagan

John Hinckley Jr.
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. A federal judge in Washington is holding what is expected to be the final hearing for would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley before he is released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot the president in 1981. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
John Hinckley Jr.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 14:23:49-04

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help.

The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well.

The judge noted Hinckley has not shown any signs of active mental illness since the mid-1980s.

The judge added Hinckley has also not shown any violent behavior or interest in weapons.

Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions.

Hinckley had been in a mental hospital for more than two decades after he was found not guilty of shooting Reagan, by reason of insanity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4